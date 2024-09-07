Private airline's plane escapes accident after hitting bird at Karachi airport

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A private airlines flight narrowly escaped an accident when a bird hit it just before takeoff from Karachi airport on Friday.

According to details, a private airlines flight PA-208 from Karachi to Islamabad was hit by a bird at the Karachi airport when it was about to take off as a result of which the pilot had to apply emergency brakes.

The passengers were later shifted to the airport lounge and no injury was reported.

The bird strike incidents routinely take place in and around airports due to a lack of cleanliness in the adjacent populated areas. These birds pose severe threat to the aircraft and passengers.