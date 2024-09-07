Anti-smog campaign launched in Lahore

The campaign was launched on special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Anti-smog Unit Planning and Development Board Punjab, CTO Lahore and Environment department have launched an awareness campaign for the general public and transporters to prevent smog.

In this regard, the main event was held on Multan Road at Chaubarji in which CTO Lahore Ammara Athar and DG Environment Imran Hamid participated and informed the citizens about precautionary measures to prevent smog and distributed awareness pamphlets among the vehicle owners.

Speaking to the media representatives on this occasion, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar said that in view of the threat of smog, we all have to play our role so that smog can be remedied on a permanent basis. She said that the people should get their vehicles tuned and repaired in time and take precautionary measures to eliminate vehicle fumes so that they do not create air pollution.

