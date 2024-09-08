Air Force Day observed with national fervour, zeal

Nation paid homage to the martyrs and Ghazis

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Air Force Day was observed with patriotic zeal on Saturday to commemorate dexterity and valour of the defenders of air space of the country against Indian aggression in September 1965 war.

Every year on Sept 7, Air Force Day is celebrated across the country to relive the memory of 1965 war when our valiant pilots despite limited resources not only annihilated Indian air aggression but also inflicted humiliating defeat on the so-called mighty India through unprecedented skill in the warfare and insurmountable courage.

Indian Air Force, to aid the Indian army which had launched a clandestine attack on Lahore at Burki border with the dream of a sumptuous breakfast at Gymkhana Lahore in the morning but had failed miserably after valiant resistance by proud sons of soil like Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, attacked Pakistani air space but were mauled by the Pakistani Shaheens (falcons) in the air and decimated in the blink of an eye.

The day belonged to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam (commonly known as MM Alam) who shot down five of the Indian Air Force Hawker Hunter Mk. 56 fighters in less than a minute. MM Alam destroyed the first four Indian fighter jets in first 30 seconds while the fifth became his victim within next 30 seconds.

He claimed 11 kills in a day and became history’s only jet ‘ace-in-a-day’ in One Hundred years history of the World Aircraft. He was one of the few aviators who became a hero in few seconds and not only won international acclaim but also was deservedly bestowed with Sitara-e-Jurrat (SJ) for his dexterity and eagle eyes action.

Sept 7 – Air Force Day – also raised status of the PAF in the comity of nations as a great air force with impeccable skills and dexterity.

Public and private organisations, educational institutions and the armed forces are holding ceremonies to pay homage to the martyrs and ghazis of Indo-Pak 1965 war in connection with the Air Force Day 2024. Special prayers are being offered for the solidarity, integrity and independence of the motherland in all the mosques.

Special wreath-laying ceremonies are being held at the graves of the September 1965 war heroes while the city roads have already been bedecked with banners and streamers showing solidarity with the armed forces and acknowledging the great feat of brave soldiers who defended the sacred frontiers of their country with exemplary mettle.

