Pakistan's desire for peace isn't weakness, says PM Shehbaz

He was addressing a ceremony held at GHQ to mark the Defence Day

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan believes in peaceful neighbourhood, but no one should deem this desire as weakness.

He was addressing a ceremony held at GHQ in Rawalpindi to mark the Defence and Martyrs Day on Friday.

The prime minister said Pakistan has always been making efforts for global peace. He, however, said that Pakistan will never make any compromise on its integrity and freedom.

The prime minister said this day reminds us the unmatched sacrifices of our brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the motherland.

“All our armed forces and law enforcing agencies will continue their operation for which there is a national consensus,” said the prime minister.

He saluted the families of martyrs, whose immense resilience and strength continued to inspire the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to those who lost their loved ones in war against terrorism.

He reiterated that the armed forces of Pakistan would continue their operations against terrorists in the country.

“Abuse or bullets are not solution to the issues,” he said stressing the need of unity among the nation.

Talking about the massive human rights violations being committed by occupation forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Shehbaz Sharif once again urged the world leaders to come forward and play their due role for peace in the region.

About continued Israeli barbarism and aggression in Gaza, the prime minister urged the international community to raise its voice as it is directly affecting humanity in Palestine.