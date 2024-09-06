Resolution on Defence Day passed unanimously in Punjab Assembly

Pakistan Pakistan Resolution on Defence Day passed unanimously in Punjab Assembly

Armed forces will not hesitate to sacrifice and defend their motherland if needed.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 15:45:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) -The Punjab Assembly has passed unanimously a resolution on Defence Day, September 6.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan tabled the resolution pertaining to Defence Day.

“The House pays tribute to officers of the Armed forces for sacrificing their lives on September 6, 1965,” it was mentioned in the resolution.

Army, Navy and Air Forces played an exemplary role to defend motherland in 1965 war.

Armed forces will not hesitate to sacrifice and defend their motherland if needed and the nation would support them and stand side by side.

The Punjab Assembly speaker has also postponed the session of the house until Monday 2 pm.

DEFENCE DAY

Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed today (Friday) to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day dawned with 31 gun salutes at the federal capital and 21 gun salutes at provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in the mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country, and independence of Indian IllegallyOccupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs.

Main ceremony of the day will be held at General Headquarters (GHQ). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest of the ceremony. Army Chief General Asim Munir, Services Chiefs and parliamentarians will attend the ceremony.

Special ceremonies will also be held at Naval Headquarters and Naval air bases to pay homage to martyrs.

COAS ASIM MUNIR

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir delivered a special message on the occasion of Defence Day, highlighting Sept 6 as a significant day in national and military history.

He emphasised that no force can undermine Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security.

The army chief also addressed emerging challenges like digital terrorism and fifth-generation warfare, noting that these were more complex and dangerous than traditional terrorism.

He assured that with national unity and resolve, Pakistan was effectively countering these threats and the world recognised the indomitable spirit of the Pakistani nation and armed forces.



