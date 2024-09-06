Policeman martyred in Abbottabad attack

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Updated On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 05:47:51 PKT

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – A policeman embraced martyrdom and another sustained injuries when some unidentified parsons opened fire at a police party in Abbottabad on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a police party was on patrol near Saithi Mosque in the jurisdiction of Sikandarabad Police Station when some armed persons opened fire, as a result a policeman lost his life on the spot while another was wounded.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The martyred policeman was identified as constable Shahzeb. Police have also launched a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits.

