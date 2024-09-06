President Zardari pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari said that on this Defence and Martyrs’ Day today (Sept 6), we pay homage to our Ghazis and Shuhada, who rendered immense sacrifices and bravely defended the country against external aggression.

In his message on Defence and Martyrs Day, Zardari said that this day is a reminder of our Nation's unwavering commitment and determination to defend its sovereignty. I pay homage to the brave sons of the soil who shattered the enemy’s dreams to harm Pakistan.

“Our Armed Forces are vigilant and ever-ready to respond to any challenge to national sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are provided with adequate defence equipment and possess the desired professional skills and the will to protect the country from all challenges,” he said.

Zardari said that we seek peace and stability in the region and are committed to peaceful coexistence with all neighbours. However, enduring peace is only possible when the plight of the Kashmiri people is alleviated. They bear illegal subjugation and a continuous reign of terror by the Indian armed forces over the unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent. The revocation of the autonomous status of IIOJK has further compounded the problem. India must adhere to the UN Security Council’s resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Today, Pakistan is facing many threats and security challenges and hostile countries are bent upon harming Pakistan by supporting anti-Pakistan elements to carry out terror activities in the country, he said.

He said that in the face of these challenges, our armed forces and law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to defeat terrorists. We stand behind our security forces to stamp out the menace of terrorism.

He said that on this day, we commemorate the will, determination, sense of patriotism and spirit of our valiant sons while the nation commits its unwavering support to the armed forces in the fulfilment of the sacred task of defending the country. May Allah protect Pakistan and guide us on the path to peace and prosperity.

