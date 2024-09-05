Monsoon rains claim 40 lives in Balochistan

The rains also kill 593 livestock

Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 23:37:05 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 40 people have lost their lives in various incidents during the monsoon rains across Balochistan.

According to a report by the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the victims include 24 children, 13 men, and three women.

Additionally, 19 people were injured in separate incidents caused by heavy rainfall, including 14 children, three men, and two women.

Since July 1, around 168,041 people have been affected by the torrential rains. A total of 1,591 houses were completely destroyed, and 15,797 homes were partially damaged.

The report further states that approximately 59,719 acres of crops and 179 roads have been affected by the floods, while seven bridges sustained damage due to the storms.

The rains also resulted in the loss of 593 livestock, and three health units in Jafarabad, along with one each in Loralai and Kachhi, were damaged.