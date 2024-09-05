PTI gets permission for Islamabad rally on Sept 8

ISLASMABAD (Dunya News) – The district administration has granted permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally in the capital on Sept 8.

According to sources, the administration has allowed the PTI to hold the rally at an open avenue near Paswal Road, adjacent to Sangjani.

Specific routes have been designated for the PTI supporters to entre Islamabad.

The permit specifies that the rally will begin at 4pm and conclude by 7pm.

The orgnisers will be responsible for the participants to remain within the designated boundaries.

The administration can revoke the NOC any time due to security concerns.

