LHC expresses displeasure over FIA's report in Azma Bokhari fake video case

LHC chief justice says FIA has failed

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday expressed displeasure over the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) progress reports regarding the investigation of a fake video targeting Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aliya Neelum questioned the FIA’s investigation, asking, "Can you handle this case, or should we assign it to another agency? The court has been waiting for progress, but no satisfactory response has been provided."

The chief justice also criticised the FIA’s unsuccessful raid at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, where the suspect, Falak Javed, was reportedly staying.

Federal government counsel Asad Bajwa informed the court that a call-up notice had been delivered to Falak Javed's residence, a key figure in the case.

The chief justice expressed skepticism about the FIA’s methods, questioning whether any team member had leaked information before the raid. "Which agency should we approach? The FIA has failed," she remarked.

She further raised concerns about the FIA’s transparency, suggesting that internal leaks might have compromised the investigation. Expressing displeasure, the chief justice remarked that this was why people often opted for reconciliation rather than pursuing cases.