In-focus

ISPR DG to hold press conference today

ISPR DG to hold press conference today

Pakistan

He will brief media on steps taken for internal security and against increased terrorism

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Shareef Chaudhry will hold a press conference today (Thursday). 

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry will address the media at 2:15pm. 

It said the army spokesman would brief the media on steps being taken for internal security and efforts to ward off terrorism.
 

Related Topics
DG ISPR
ISPR
Pakistan
Terrorism



Related News