ISPR DG to hold press conference today

He will brief media on steps taken for internal security and against increased terrorism

Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 11:39:52 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Shareef Chaudhry will hold a press conference today (Thursday).

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry will address the media at 2:15pm.

It said the army spokesman would brief the media on steps being taken for internal security and efforts to ward off terrorism.

