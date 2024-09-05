Ali Amin Gandapur to skip court appearance again

Pakistan Pakistan Ali Amin Gandapur to skip court appearance again

If Islamabad local court denied his bail, the CM would apply for transit bail in Peshawar High Court

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 10:56:27 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has decided not to appear in court for the arms and liquor recovery case.

Sources indicated that Gandapur would not attend the Islamabad court session today due to health issues. The Chief Minister has chosen to seek bail from a local Islamabad court.

Gandapur's lawyers would appear in court on his behalf, where they would request the cancellation of the arrest warrants issued against him.

Sources also suggested that if the bail was denied, the Chief Minister would apply for transit bail from the Peshawar High Court.

Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM in connection with the arms and liquor recovery case on Wednesday. The Islamabad court ordered his arrest and presentation to the court.