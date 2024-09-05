Sindh govt set to buy luxury vehicles for ACs

The provincial administration seeks a budget of Rs2 billion to purchase the vehicles

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has decided to purchase 138 double-cabin vehicles for the assistant commissioners (ACs) across the province, sources familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

"The provincial administration has sought a budget of Rs2 billion to purchase these vehicles. These vehicles, categorised as luxury 4x4 double-cabin models, are intended for distribution among ACs stationed throughout Sindh," said sources.

The administrative department has formally communicated this requirement to the finance department, seeking release of funds. The letter highlighted the necessity of these vehicles to support the operational needs of the ACs.



