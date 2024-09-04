Akhtar Mengal says he won't withdraw resignation from NA

Akhtar Mengal says he won't withdraw resignation from NA

BNP chief says we were a bridge between the state and Balochistan

Wed, 04 Sep 2024 19:16:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The first round of negotiation between the government and Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal has ended in failure.

The government delegation has failed to convince Akhtar Mengal, who decided not to withdraw his resignation.

“I have raised the issue of Balochistan’s exploitation in every government, but the government is unable to understand the problem of Balochistan,” he said, adding that he had not spoken a difficult language.

“We were a bridge between the state and Balochistan,” he highlighted.

