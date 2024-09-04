Omar Ayub demands committee to probe enforced disappearances

No one has the authority to issue the certificate of patriotism: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub demanded a committee to probe enforced disappearances.

Speaking on floor of the house during the National Assembly session on Wednesday, the senior PTI leader urged the government to take the resignation of BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal seriously.

“Don’t take light the issues that prompted Mengal to resign from his National Assembly seat,” the opposition leader said.

He added that no one has the authority to issue the certificate of patriotism.

Earlier in the day, a delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser visited Akhtar Mengal at the Parliament Lodges.

According to sources, the PTI leaders requested Mengal to reconsider his resignation during the meeting.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal had announced his resignation from the National Assembly on Tuesday.