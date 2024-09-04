LHC issues notices in contempt of court case filed by Parvez Elahi

Justice Mirza remarked whoever failed to comply with his order would face consequences

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the interior secretary and other parties in response to a contempt of court petition filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his family.

The hearing took place in the Lahore High Court, with Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza presiding over the case. Advocate Abu Zar Salman Khan Niazi represented the petitioners.

During the proceedings, a government lawyer informed the court that the trial court was about to issue a charge sheet and that due to the pending nature of the case in the trial court, the court's previous orders had not been implemented.

The petitioners argued that the interior secretary violated court's orders by not removing their names from the Exit Control List (ECL) as directed.

Justice Mirza remarked that the pending case in the trial court had no bearing on his court, and that accountability would be ensured for those who failed to comply with his previous order.

The court issued notices to the interior secretary and other relevant parties.