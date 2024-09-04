Sindh High Court expresses discontent over reports on missing persons

During the proceedings, Justice Phulpoto reprimanded the DSP of Pakistan Bazaar police station.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the reports on the recovery of missing persons.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto presided petitions related to missing persons. The court expressed frustration over the lack of progress and criticised the police officials.

Justice Phulpoto remarked that despite 13 years of JIT meetings, the progress was minimal, with sessions often ending with only tea being served.

He noted that elderly people who have been suffering for years must be cursing the authorities.

He emphasised that if the police had worked honestly, the issue of missing persons would have been resolved by now.

He criticised the inability to determine who was responsible for the disappearances and warned that poor performance could lead officials into jail prison.

The court has summoned the head of the JIT for the next hearing and directed effective measures for the recovery of missing citizens, including Syed Arif and Syed Abbas Shah.

The Sindh High Court had also asked for a report from federal government agencies within four weeks and adjourned the case.