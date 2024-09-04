Islamabad court schedules PECA trial for Azam Swati on Sept 21

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 11:08:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has scheduled the trial for PTI leader Azam Swati to commence on September 21.

The court heard the case against Swati concerning controversial tweets under the PICA law. Judge Afzal Majoka presided over the hearing, where Azam Swati appeared with his legal team.

During the hearing, Judge Majoka remarked that the trial needed to begin and requested a date be proposed through consultation. Swati’s lawyer suggested any date after September 14.

Judge Mugoka assured that the trial would proceed as timely as the bail decision.

Swati's lawyer requested that the trial be scheduled for a Saturday, as Swati would not be available on other days.

Judge Mugoka responded that there were no significant cases scheduled for September 21, and set that date for the trial.

The case was adjourned until September 21.



Two cases have been filed against Azam Swati under the PICA law for his controversial tweets.