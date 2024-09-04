Chinese PM to visit Pakistan for SCO summit in October

Signing of key agreements between two countries is expected during three-day visit

Wed, 04 Sep 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang is all set to arrive in Pakistan on a three-day visit next month.

According to diplomatic sources, the Chinese PM's visit to Pakistan will have two phases. He will arrive on Oct 14 in Islamabad for a bilateral visit in the first phase.

Pakistan and China bilateral ties and other related matters will be discussed during his visit.

Li Qiang will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of government summit on Oct 15 and 16.

This visit of a Chinese prime minister to Pakistan will take place after 11 years.

Chinese PM Li Qiang will represent his country in the SCO heads of government summit in Pakistan.

Signing of various agreements between both states during the visit of the Chinese premier is expected.



