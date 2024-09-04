Shehbaz Sharif's fake government is setting new records of embarrassment: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Information Adviser, Barrister Saif, has criticised Shehbaz Sharif for allegedly creating new records of embarrassment in his fake government.

In a statement, the Information Adviser said that the under this tenure, Pakistan faced a whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh on home soil.

He accused the "fake government" of focusing on arresting PTI workers rather than addressing national issues. He also criticised the government for damaging the sentiments of cricket fans.

Barrister Saif praised Arshad Nadeem for setting a record through hard work, stating that the government had no role in his success.

He highlighted the contrast between Nadeem's achievements and the government's showmanship, referring to Shehbaz Sharif's and Maryam Nawaz's statements as theatrics.

He remarked that the state leadership was now silent on the national cricket team's poor performance.