KP Education Department introduces e-transfer policy for teachers

The teachers can submit their online transfer requests from Sept 10 to 20

Wed, 04 Sep 2024 10:11:07 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has abolished the traditional teacher transfer system and implemented an e-transfer policy.

According to departmental documents, teachers would now be able to apply for transfers online from the comfort of their homes.

By Sept 9, district education officers would upload details of vacant positions on the portal.

The documents state that teachers could submit their online transfer requests from Sept 10 to 20, with verification of these requests to be completed by Sept 24.

The list of eligible teachers for transfers would be published on Sept 26, and online transfer orders would be issued on Sept 27.