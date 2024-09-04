US condemns deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan: State Dept

He said US and Pakistan have a shared interest in combatting threats to regional security.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 06:19:09 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the United States strongly condemns last week’s deadly attacks that targeted security officials and civilians in Pakistan, including the murder of 23 innocent civilians in Musakhail.

Briefing the media in Washington on Monday, Matthew Miller said that Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of violent extremist terrorists and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed.

He said that United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in combatting threats to regional security, and we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

Replying to a question regarding Pakistan, Iran gas pipeline project, Matthew Miller said “We will continue to enforce our sanctions against Iran. And as a matter of course, we also advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential ramifications of those deals. At the same time, helping Pakistan address its energy shortage is a priority for the United States, and we continue to discuss energy security with the Government of Pakistan.”

