Three siblings drown in Islamabad rainwater

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Three siblings lost their lives after drowning in rainwater in the Tarnol area of the federal capital.

The incident occurred when one child slipped and fell into the rainwater. In an attempt to save him, his two sisters also jumped in, resulting in the death of all three.

The bodies of all three children were retrieved from the water and shifted to PIMS Hospital.

