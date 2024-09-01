Two children among three drown in Karachi's well

Children were residents of Sunny Apartments.

Sun, 01 Sep 2024 22:01:41 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Three people, including two children, have died after falling into a well in the Garden East area of Karachi.

According to sources, two children playing cricket near residential apartments in Garden East area fell into the well. A young man who went down to rescue the children also got trapped.

A rescue operation was launched to save the children, but both of them and the young man who went to help drowned in the well. Their bodies have been recovered.

Rescue and police sources reported that the children were residents of Sunny Apartments. Seeing the children fall into the well, a young man attempted to rescue them but ended up drowning along with them. The children were between 10 and 12 years old.