IHC Registrar's Office raises objections to Imran Khan's plea regarding military trial

It also raised concern about why a plea concerning Punjab cases is filed in IHC

Tue, 03 Sep 2024 15:57:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Registrar's Office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has raised objections to the plea filed by PTI founder Imran Khan seeking to prevent his potential military trial.

In the context of the May 9 cases, Imran Khan had approached the IHC to request that he not be placed in military custody for a trial.

The Registrar's Office has questioned the plea, arguing that general relief could not be sought without referring to a specific FIR.

The office further noted that no relevant orders or documents were attached with the plea.

They also raised concerns about why a plea concerning Punjab cases should be filed in the IHC.

The office also questioned how such a plea could be entertained while military court matters were still pending before the Supreme Court.

The petition requested that Imran Khan be prevented from being placed in military custody. The petition urged IHC to ensure that the former prime minister remained under civilian courts and custody.