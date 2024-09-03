PM Shehbaz claims to have turned economic tide

Asks ministers to focus on practical work instead of just passing summaries

Updated On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 12:44:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan didn’t lack any resources while stressing the need to maximise employment opportunities.

He claimed to have turned the tide by improving the economic health of the country.

Addressing the federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister said everyone was putting efforts collectively, adding that inflation came down to 9.6 percent in August. He congratulated Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and his team for hard work to bring down inflationary pressure.

He said his cabinet was working tirelessly for the sake of betterment of country, adding that Pakistan was blessed with all resources. The PM stated that the situation was gradually changing for the good.

He said necessary steps were being taken for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“This journey is topsy-turvy but not impossible. I have full confidence that we will reach our destination. We will have to focus on our targets. Our commitment should be more on practical work than on paperwork and passing of summaries. We also have to root out smuggling from the country. Our top priority is to create maximum jobs,” he maintained.



