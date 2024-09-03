Grand national dialogue necessary to lower political temperature: Fawad

Says country couldn't run sans PTI founder

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were ready for talks while suggesting the Establishment to be open for the dialogue.

Speaking to media after his hearing in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case, Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers stood nowhere closer to the PTI founder in the political arena, adding that people came out to vote for the PTI on Feb 8 despite multiple restrictions on the party.



He blamed the government for destroying everything in its pursuit of finishing Khan’s politics, adding that Pakistan was isolated globally as China kept a distance from the country while criticising the government for mortgaging the economy to the global lender, the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He requested the ECP to soften its attitude towards him and the PTI founder, claiming that country was not running smoothly without the PTI founder.

He linked solution of all problems with talks between all stakeholders, suggesting that a grand political dialogue should take place on national level.

Taking a dig at Pakistan Cricket Team’s dismal performance in the Test, Chaudhry said people should pray that Bangladeshi batsmen couldn’t see the ball now, while linking Pakistan Team’s performance with that of the government.

Earlier, Chaudhry appeared before the ECP in contempt case which was adjourned till Sept 19.

