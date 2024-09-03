Imran Khan approaches IHC to block his trial in military court

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan approaches IHC to block his trial in military court

A petition was filed through lawyer Aziz Karamat Bhandari,

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 11:50:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI founder Imran Khan has approached the Islamabad High Court to prevent his trial, related to May 9, from being held in a military court.

The petition urged IHC to assure that Imran Khan's custody was not given to the military.

A petition was filed through lawyer Aziz Karamat Bhandari, naming the Secretary of Law, Secretary of Interior, and the Federal Government as respondents in the case.

Additionally, the IG of Islamabad, IG Punjab, DG FIA, and the IG of Prisons have also been made parties in the petition.