Devastating flash floods hit Qilla Saifullah and surrounding areas

QILLA SAIFULLAH (Dunya News) - A cloudburst in the mountainous regions of Qilla Saifullah has caused catastrophic flooding.

Continuous rainfall led to extremely high floodwaters flowing through the hilly areas of Qilla Saifullah, inundating nearby communities, crops, and orchards, resulting in widespread damage.

The floodwaters have displaced a large number of people from their homes.

Additionally, the N-65 highway, which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, has been affected by flooding at multiple areas. The floods have created a troubling situation in the districts of Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, and Pishin.

In Pishin, the Balozai Check Dam breached and collapsed, with floodwaters sweeping away bridges and several connecting roads.

Meanwhile, in Harnai, severe rains and floodwaters have caused the protective embankment to break in several places. The railway tracks have also been damaged.