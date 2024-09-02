No negotiations until responsibility for May 9 is fixed: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Pakistan No negotiations until responsibility for May 9 is fixed: Khawaja Asif

Defense minister says that PTI members are currently asking for NRO

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 22:09:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that PTI members are seeking relief from the establishment, but there will be no negotiations with anyone until guilt for the May 9 is fixed.

Speaking at the National Assembly, the Defense Minister said that PTI members are currently asking for an NRO. He said that on the other hand, they do not want to negotiate with political parties. He added that PTI founder Imran Khan is also looking to negotiate with the military.

The Minister questioned Mahmood Achakzai, asking if he would hold these talks with the military.

More to read: Raoof Hasan says PTI's doors are open for dialogue with Establishment



Khawaja Asif also said that if Achakzai finds his statements offensive, he should correct him, and he would withdraw his comments. He stressed that this is a new system with new leadership and that the PTI is obsessed with the past.

The Defense Minister further stated that if PTI members want to negotiate they should go ahead. They claim they have a coalition led by Achakzai, and they should conduct the negotiations.

First, they should decide within their own ranks with whom they want to negotiate, and then move on, he said adding they have no conflicts.