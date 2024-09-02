Senate passes resolution paying tribute to Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem

Pakistan Pakistan Senate passes resolution paying tribute to Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem

It urged govt to provide opportunities for youngsters to compete in various fields of sports

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 20:40:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Senate on Monday unanimously approved a resolution paying rich tribute to the national hero Arshad Nadeem on his remarkable achievement of winning the gold medal in the Javelin throw at the Paris Olympics.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the resolution. It recognized the achievement of Arshad Nadeem as a testament to dedication and hard work, inspiring the youth of Pakistan.

The resolution urged the government to provide opportunities for youngsters to compete in various fields of sports at school, college and university level.

The House expressed full confidence that Nadeem will continue to earn more laurels, brightening the name of Pakistan globally.

Last month, Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympic record with a humongous 92.97m throw in javelin final to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem bacame the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan. He broke the previous Olympic record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

