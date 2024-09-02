Bill seeking increase in number of SC judges lands in Senate

Senator Abdul Qadir tabled the bill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A bill was introduced in Senate on Monday seeking to increase the number of Supreme Court judges, Dunya News reported.

Senator Abdul Qadir tabled the bill that was referred to the concerned standing committee.

According to the proposed amendment by the Senator, the apex court should have 20 judges excluding the chief justice.

However, the bill was opposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“There are more than 53,000 cases pending in the Supreme Court and it takes almost two years to fix a case for hearing in the apex court,” the Senator said.

He added that most of the judges are busy in the constitutional matters and therefore it is necessary to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court.

“The number of judges should be increased to clear the backlog in the apex court,” he said.