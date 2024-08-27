Govt mulls increasing number of SC judges
Pakistan
A bill for approval will be presented in the House next week
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government is all set to enhance number of Supreme Court judges.
Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry said as per sources it was decided to increase the number of judges of Supreme Court (SC) to 23.
He said a bill for approval will be presented in the House next week.
Sources said 1997 Act would be amended to increase the number of the apex court’s judges.