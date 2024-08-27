Govt mulls increasing number of SC judges

Pakistan Pakistan Govt mulls increasing number of SC judges

A bill for approval will be presented in the House next week

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 17:46:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government is all set to enhance number of Supreme Court judges.

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry said as per sources it was decided to increase the number of judges of Supreme Court (SC) to 23.

He said a bill for approval will be presented in the House next week.

Read more: Senate committee agrees to increase in number of SC judges

Sources said 1997 Act would be amended to increase the number of the apex court’s judges.

