CM Bugti briefs Bilawal on recent terrorism wave in Balochistan

Pakistan

Chief Minister Bugti briefed Bilawal Bhutto on the recent wave of terrorism in Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Bugti briefed Bilawal Bhutto on the recent wave of terrorism in Balochistan and the steps being taken to address it.

They also discussed the country's political situation.

Additionally, Bugti updated Bilawal Bhutto on the post-flood situation in Balochistan following recent heavy rains and the steps being taken to manage the aftermath. 

