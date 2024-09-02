IHC full bench to hear contempt plea over 'smear campaign' against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri

Court issued notices to Gharida Farooqi, Hasan Ayub, Ammar Solangi, FIA, PTA etc

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court scheduled a contempt of court hearing regarding a malicious campaign against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

The case will be heard by a seven-member full court bench, led by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

It is worth noting that the full court bench had previously conducted a hearing on this matter before the summer break.

The court issued notices to Gharida Farooqi, Hasan Ayub, and Ammar Solangi, as well as to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general.

The respondents have been instructed to submit their responses within four weeks. Furthermore, the court ordered the identification of individuals who shared the malicious content and participated in the character assassination campaign.