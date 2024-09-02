Mohsin Naqvi commends Punjab police for thwarting terrorists attack once again

He hails Punjab police courage and professional capabilities

Updated On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 13:47:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the Punjab police once again foiled attack by Fitna Al-Khawarij terrorists.

Mohsin Naqvi commended police for thwarting attacks on Mianwali check post.

Naqvi highlighted that brave police officers deployed in Isa Khel police station check post neutralised 14 cowardly terrorists.

Police personnel present at the check post gave a befitting reply to terrorist attack and after exchange of fire the terrorists escaped from the scene taking advantage of darkness.

He lauded the Punjab police officers’ professional capabilities and courage for foiling the attack.

Interior minister stressed that the police always displayed valour and courage in a war against terrorism.

Mohsin Naqvi hailed the police strong and impenetrable response against terrorists.

One police official sustained injuries when terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij attacked Qabool Khan check post in Isa Khel area of Mianwali on late Sunday night.