No talks with PTI, Azma Bokhari responds to Asad Qaiser

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has responded sharply to Asad Qaiser's recent remarks, stating that her party had no interest in engaging in discussions with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In her statement, Bokhari criticised Qaiser, asserting that the leaders currently in prison were corrupt and dishonest, implying that it was they who needed to seek negotiations and not the Punjab government.

She further stated that they had no desire to engage in conversations or even see faces of PTI.

Punjab info minister claimed their victory, highlighting Nawaz Sharif return to Pakistan, formation of governments in bothfederal and provincial assemblies and Shehbaz Sharif efforts to rescue Pakistan from economic default.

She noted that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter was diligently serving the people of Punjab and emphasised that Shahbaz Sharif was working to address the challenges left by previous incompetent leaders.

She berated Qaiser and his party for their animosity towards Nawaz Sharif, accusing them of being blind and deaf to their contributions for national development.

Bokhari contrasted Nawaz Sharif’s leadership with that of the PTI leaders, suggesting that Sharif’s approach was focused on the nation’s welfare rather than divisive rhetoric.

Azma Bokhari also mocked PTI's reluctance to engage in discussions, comparing their evasive tactics to a monkey fleeing from a slingshot.

This response followed a statement by Asad Qaiser, a PTI leader and former Speaker of the National Assembly, who had previously declared that his party was not interested in negotiations with the government and predicted that the current government would not last beyond December.

He also mentioned that Maulana Fazlur Rehman must decide his political future independently.

