President, AJK PM pay tributes to Hurriyat leader Ali Geelani on death anniversary

Pakistan Pakistan President, AJK PM pay tributes to Hurriyat leader Ali Geelani on death anniversary

Syed Ali Geelani was a beacon of hope and resistance

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 04:07:29 PKT

MIRPUR (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq have paid eulogising tributes to renowned liberation leader and former Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Gilani on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary, solemnised at both sides of LoC with dull solemnity and reverence.

In a message, the president pointed out that Syed Ali Geelani was a beacon of hope and resistance, inspiring countless Kashmiris to stand firm in their quest for self-determination.

“His tireless efforts and sacrifices for the just cause of the Kashmiri people will forever be etched in our hearts and minds.”

He said Syed Ali Shah Geelani was a great leader and his commitment to the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir was unyielding.

Despite being subjected to house arrests and incarcerations by the Indian Occupation Forces, the president said that he continued to raise his voice for the people of IIOJK.

“His personal hardships, including years of confinement, could not break his spirit or deter him from his mission.”

President Zardari added that “Geelani Sahib remained focused on the ultimate goal, and never allowed the attention of the Kashmiri people to be diverted from the pursuit of their fundamental right to self-determination.

The legacy of Syed Ali Shah Geelani is a powerful driving force that continues to inspire the people of IIOJK. His leadership and unwavering stance against oppression have left a lasting impression on the people of IIOJK”.

The AJK PM, while highlighting the deceased leader’s significant role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation struggle, said that Geelani was an epoch-making personality and an icon of resistance against Indian occupation.

The deceased leader’s lifelong struggle, he said, would continue to inspire Kashmir’s incoming generations. He said that the Baba e Hurriyat’s slogan “We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours” was still the most popular slogan in Occupied Kashmir.