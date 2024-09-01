Ex-senator among scores rounded up for violating Section 144 in capital

Pakistan Pakistan Ex-senator among scores rounded up for violating Section 144 in capital

They were holding Gaza rally

Follow on Published On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 02:28:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police on Saturday rounded up scores of protesters, including JI former senator Mushtaq Ahmad and his wife, on charges of violating Section 144.

The capital police nabbed the former senator, his spouse and others from D-Chowk in connection with holding a rally to express solidarity with the people Palestine despite the imposition of Section -144.

The police detained several participants of the Gaza March from D-Chowk for violation of Section 144.

It merits mention that Mushtaq Ahmad had a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on June 22.

Following the meeting, 41-day ‘Save the Gaza’ sit-in was called off.