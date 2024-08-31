Sixty-five HEIs without regular heads

29 varsities of Punjab, 22 in KP, five in Balochistan, three in Sindh are without regular VCs

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Sixty-five of the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) of the country have been running without the regular heads.

According to Higher Education sources, 29 varieties of Punjab 22 in KP, five in Balochistan, and three in Sindh province are said to be working without the regular VCs.

The stop-gap arrangement in the universities has added to the educational woes of the universities besides affecting the administrative affairs.

Sources also indicate that the reliance on temporary leadership has severely impacted several key higher education functions. Despite repeated reminders from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), provincial responses have been counterproductive. A committee for appointing vice-chancellors in Punjab was formed on June 1 with the hopes of appointing VCs shortly.

However, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the tug-of-war between the Governor and the Chief Minister remains a significant hurdle to permanent appointments.