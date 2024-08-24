VCs, chairmen, executives of universities receive Academic Excellence Award

Acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan gave away the awards.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Vice Chancellors (VCs), Chairmen and Executives of various public and private universities were honored with the Academic Excellence Award 2024 on Friday for outstanding performance in the field of education.

Acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan gave away the awards at a ceremony held at the Governor House. Sohail Afzal, Executive Director of UCP and Punjab Group of Colleges was given Academic Excellence Award 2024 and Life Achievement Award.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that universities are playing key role in the development of our country. He said that we need to produce educated people with good character and private universities are playing an important role in this regard.

Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Professor Dr. Shagufta Naz, VC Punjab University Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood, VC University of Agriculture Faisalabad Professor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, VC University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila Professor Dr. Qaiser-uz-Zaman Khan also bagged Academic Excellence Award.

Academic Excellence Award was also given to VC Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology Professor Dr. Shahzad Murtaza, VC Government College Women University Sialkot Professor Dr. Zareen Fatima, and VC Fatima Jinnah Women University Professor Dr. Uzaira Rafiq.

The other recipients of award included Prof. Dr. Samira Rehman, Owais Rauf, Dr. Asif Raza, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mansoor Ahmed.

