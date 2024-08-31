KP CM Gandapur urges people to avoid electricity theft

Pakistan Pakistan KP CM Gandapur urges people to avoid electricity theft

Highlights efforts to provide basic facilities to hospitals and combat drug dealers

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 17:20:01 PKT

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has urged the people of the province to refrain from stealing electricity to avoid loadshedding.

Speaking at a ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, he emphasised the need for citizens to safeguard development projects and participate in the province’s progress.

Gandapur highlighted ongoing efforts to provide basic facilities to hospitals and combat drug dealers.

He stressed that the province was utilising its resources effectively and urged the people to cooperate with the government.

Read Also: KP CM Gandapur granted bail in May 9 cases

The KP CM also stated that he would personally oversee the development projects, ensuring transparency and alignment with the PTI’s vision.