KP CM Gandapur granted bail in May 9 cases

Gandapur appeared before Special Anti-Terrorism Court in Faisalabad

Updated On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 18:22:32 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been granted bail in May 9 cases.

Gandapur appeared before the Special Anti-Terrorism Court in Faisalabad.

After the hearing, the KP chief minister left for his province amid security protocol.

The KP chief minister, along with many PTI leaders and workers, had been facing several May 9 cases.

There were nationwide protest demonstrations in the country after Imran Khan’s arrest. Around 1,900 people of PTI were arrested.

The KP CM appeared before the court in connection with the May 9 cases against him and was granted bail.





