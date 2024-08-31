Khawaja Asif opposes talks with PTI

Parries question about Imran Khan's future

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday he was not in favour of holding talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He made these remarks while speaking to reporters outside the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Model Town Secretariat.

Responding to a question by a journalist regarding PML-N’s push for dialogue with the PTI through Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, he said he wasn't part of the parleys with the PTI.

He also parried a question about the future of PTI founder Imran Khan, saying he was not a soothsayer who could predict the future of anyone.