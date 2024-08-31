PML-N bigwigs mull new local body system in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a bid to drum up support from both present and former allies for expected legislation in the National Assembly, a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz bigwigs was held in party’s Model Town Secretariat which was presided over by party president Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz, federal and provincial ministers attended the meeting.

According to PML-N sources, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah and other party leaders also participated in the huddle.

Overall political and economic situation came under discussion during the meeting. In addition relief in power bills for Punjab and Islamabad consumers was also discussed. The participants were briefed on new local body system in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah was tasked to reach out to Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai in order to hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

