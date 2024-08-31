375 Pakistani pilgrims land in Karachi from Baghdad

Pakistan Pakistan 375 Pakistani pilgrims land in Karachi from Baghdad

Those who were left behind during the first flight are expected to arrive by 2:45pm.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 10:46:27 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – As many as 375 Pakistani pilgrims who were stranded in Iraq’s Baghdad Aiport came back to Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday.

Out of total 654 pilgrims, more than half were sent back to country after Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain contacted Pakistan’s Ambassador in Iraq Zeeshan Ahmad for ensuring safe returns of the stranded devotees.

Those who were left behind during the first flight are expected to arrive by 2:45pm.

According to sources, all arrangements have been made in this regard.

It must be noted that flights carrying Pakistani pilgrims in Iraq were postponed at the eleventh hour, keeping passengers on wait for many hours.

