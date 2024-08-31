One killed, five injured in Bahawalpur, Muridke accidents

BAHAWALPUR/MURIDKE (Dunya News) – One person was killed and five other were injured in two separate road accidents in Bahawalpur and Muridke on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Noorpur Noranga area of Bahawalpur where a trailer hit driver and cleaners of another trailer, killing one person on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

The second accident occurred at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Muridke where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding as a result three persons sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

