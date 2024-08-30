Security forces kill 12 militants in Tirah Vally IBO: ISPR

Intelligence-based operations will continue until peace is restored in the area

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed 12 militants in the Tirah Valley of Khyber District during an intelligence-based operation, said ISPR.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces have been conducting an operation in the Tirah Valley of Khyber District since August 20, following intelligence about the presence of militants.

ISPR reported that on August 28 and 29, security forces effectively targeted the militants’ hideouts, killing 12 militants after an intense exchange of fire.

The statement mentioned that these operations have dealt a significant blow to the militants and their affiliated organisations, with 37 terrorists killed and 14 others severely injured so far.

“Intelligence-based operations will continue until peace is restored in the area and the militants are eradicated. Pakistan’s armed forces are committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism from the country,” said ISPR.

