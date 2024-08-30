Govt came to power through fake mandate, says Omar Ayub

Calls upon the government to take steps to ease situation of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub said on Friday the incumbent government came to power through a fake mandate.

Speaking to media outside parliament, he said the situation in Balochistan was highly volatile and the interior minister had failed to answer the questions in this regard.

Continuing his onslaught of the current government, he said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was allowed to meet people in prison. "Institutions changed the medical tests of Nawaz Sharif to facilitate him," he alleged.

He added that the political opponents in Sindh had been facing oppression. "The PPP is involved in blackmailing the GDA members," he said.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar also said the cases against Imran Khan would have ended if there was an impartial judicial process.



