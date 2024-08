10 districts of Balochistan declared calamity-hit areas

Torrential rains have caused flooding in Jhal Magsi, Panjgur and Bolan

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 17:41:16 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Amid heavy rains, 10 districts in Balochistan have been declared calamity-hit areas.

The areas are Kalat, Ziarat, Sohbatpur, Lasbela, Awaran, Kachhi, Jaffarabad, Usta Muhammad, Loralai and Chagai.

The provincial government has issued a notification and directed the district administrations to be on the alert.

Torrential rains have caused flooding in low-lying areas of Jhal Magsi, Panjgur and Bolan.